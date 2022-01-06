Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Scottish FA and SPFL have told Premiership clubs to start planning for full capacity crowds as soon as the winter shut down is over. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers hope to see off competition from the English Championship to sign Hearts defender John Souttar for free at the end of the season. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Dundee United and Aberdeen are ready to go head-to-head in a fight to sign St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark, who is out of contract in the summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Motherwell are close to stealing a march on St Johnstone in the race to land Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw on loan for the rest of the season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Vitesse Arnhem captain Danilho Doekhi reveals interest from Rangers and the central defender says it would be "difficult to say no" to a big club. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers may lose Fashion Sakala for the restart of the season as Zambia are poised for a sensational late entry into the African Cup of Nations. The 2012 winners are on standby to replace Zimbabwe just four days before the tournament begins in Cameroon. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Former Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay insists he is determined to turn his fortunes around at Philadelphia Union in the MLS - amid interest from Scottish Premiership teams. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts are hopeful new signing Nathaniel Atkinson will arrive in Edinburgh in the next few days and begin training next week. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link