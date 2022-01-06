Callum Wilson: Newcastle striker unsure of timeframe on calf injury
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says he does not know how long he will be out of action with a calf injury.
The club's top scorer was injured in the first half of the 1-1 draw against Manchester United on 27 December.
Wilson said he will see a specialist this week.
Boss Eddie Howe said after the Premier League game that Wilson could be out for "weeks, maybe months" and that was likely to have a bearing on their dealings in the transfer market.
Wilson told the BBC Footballer's Football Podcast: "It's a strange one, I don't know how long I will be out for.
"I have an appointment with the specialist on Friday to see what the scan says and to try and distinguish a timeframe.
"It's in my calf, soleus area. You do the same movement a thousand times a week in training and for some reason I managed to push off in the wrong position or direction and got a tear in it and it gave way. It's a little frustrating.
"You have an inkling whether [the injury] is a bad one or a little niggle.
"This one is probably middle of the road, so I will find out how long it will be, rebuild and go again."
