Sean Dyche's Burnley are on a seven-game winless run

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will miss Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Huddersfield Town after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Premier League club said 50-year-old Dyche is following "mandatory self-isolation protocols" after being found to have virus on Tuesday.

Burnley have not indicated that an outbreak has affected the club.

The Clarets had three games postponed in December because of Covid cases at other clubs.

A total of 17 English top-flight games have been postponed since the start of December because of the impact of the Omicron variant.

The Premier League announced on Monday that 14,250 Covid-19 tests were carried out on players and staff between 27 December and 2 January, with 94 positive results.

This was the first week-by-week decrease in positive tests for eight weeks, with a record 103 positives recorded the previous week.