Aden Flint was one of three players sent off in the match at The Hawthorns

Centre-back Aden Flint has avoided a three-match ban after Cardiff City won their appeal against his sending off at West Bromwich Albion.

Flint, 32, was dismissed after the final whistle last Sunday following a clash between players from both sides.

Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone also saw red in the post-match melee.

The Football Association says an independent regulatory commission upheld Cardiff's claim of wrongful dismissal.

Flint had originally been deemed guilty of violent conduct by referee Thomas Bramall, whose decision not to award West Brom a last-minute penalty appeared to spark the confrontation at full time, with Baggies boss Valerien Ismael showing his frustration on the pitch.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with West Brom also losing midfielder Alex Mowatt to a 76th-minute red card for a foul on Will Vaulks.

Mowatt and Johnstone are both facing three-match bans.