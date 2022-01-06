Last updated on .From the section Newport

Jordan Greenidge left Stoke City in July 2018

Newport County striker Jordan Greenidge has left the club by mutual consent.

The 21-year-old joined the club in August 2021 after impressing on a pre-season trial, and made six appearances in all competitions for the Exiles.

The former Stoke City academy player scored once during his time in south Wales, in the EFL Trophy against Arsenal Under-21s.

"We thank Jordan for his efforts at the club and wish him well for the future," said a Newport statement.