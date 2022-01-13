Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
CameroonCameroon4EthiopiaEthiopia1

Afcon 2021: Cameroon v Ethiopia

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Cameroon

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Onana
  • 19Fai
  • 21Castelletto
  • 5Ngadeu
  • 25ToloSubstituted forOyongoat 79'minutes
  • 3Moumi NgamaleuSubstituted forN'Jieat 69'minutes
  • 18HonglaBooked at 7mins
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 12Toko EkambiSubstituted forGanagoat 70'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forLéa Silikiat 56'minutes
  • 10AboubakarSubstituted forBahokenat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Oyongo
  • 7N'Jie
  • 9Bahoken
  • 11Bassogog
  • 14Oum Gouet
  • 15Kunde
  • 16Epassy
  • 17Mbai&#776;zo
  • 20Ganago
  • 22Onguéné
  • 23Omossola
  • 27Léa Siliki

Ethiopia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Shanko
  • 2Hamid
  • 15Tamene
  • 4Debebe
  • 20YusefSubstituted forReshidat 73'minutes
  • 7DagnachewBooked at 15minsSubstituted forSolomonat 45'minutes
  • 8Yohannes
  • 3MohammedSubstituted forMelayuat 72'minutes
  • 11Gebremichael
  • 10Nasir
  • 27HotessaSubstituted forGugesaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tassew
  • 5Yohannes
  • 6Panom
  • 9Kebede
  • 12Endashaw
  • 13Solomon
  • 17Melayu
  • 19Gugesa
  • 21Tonjo
  • 24Tafesse
  • 25Reshid
  • 26Kassim
Referee:
Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamEthiopia
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Ethiopia. Shemekit Gugesa replaces Dawa Hotessa.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Ethiopia. Ahmed Reshid replaces Ramadan Yusef.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Ethiopia. Bezabih Melayu replaces Mesud Mohammed.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Cameroon. Vincent Aboubakar tries a through ball, but André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is caught offside.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Cameroon. Ignatius Ganago replaces Karl Toko Ekambi.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Cameroon. Clinton N'Jie replaces Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Cameroon 4, Ethiopia 1. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Hongla with a through ball following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Foul by James Léa Siliki (Cameroon).

  9. Post update

    Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon).

  11. Post update

    Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Teklemariam Shanko.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon).

  15. Post update

    Teklemariam Shanko (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Amanuel Yohannes.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Léa Siliki (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Cameroon. Karl Toko Ekambi tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nouhou Tolo.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Cameroon. James Léa Siliki replaces Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon22006246
2Cape Verde11001013
3Burkina Faso100112-10
4Ethiopia200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea11001013
2Senegal11001013
3Malawi100101-10
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gabon11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Comoros100101-10
4Ghana100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Sudan10100001
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Algeria10100001
3Sierra Leone10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia11001013
2Mali11001013
3Mauritania100101-10
4Tunisia100101-10
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC