Substitution, Ethiopia. Shemekit Gugesa replaces Dawa Hotessa.
Line-ups
Cameroon
Formation 4-4-2
- 24Onana
- 19Fai
- 21Castelletto
- 5Ngadeu
- 25ToloSubstituted forOyongoat 79'minutes
- 3Moumi NgamaleuSubstituted forN'Jieat 69'minutes
- 18HonglaBooked at 7mins
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 12Toko EkambiSubstituted forGanagoat 70'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forLéa Silikiat 56'minutes
- 10AboubakarSubstituted forBahokenat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Oyongo
- 7N'Jie
- 9Bahoken
- 11Bassogog
- 14Oum Gouet
- 15Kunde
- 16Epassy
- 17Mbaïzo
- 20Ganago
- 22Onguéné
- 23Omossola
- 27Léa Siliki
Ethiopia
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Shanko
- 2Hamid
- 15Tamene
- 4Debebe
- 20YusefSubstituted forReshidat 73'minutes
- 7DagnachewBooked at 15minsSubstituted forSolomonat 45'minutes
- 8Yohannes
- 3MohammedSubstituted forMelayuat 72'minutes
- 11Gebremichael
- 10Nasir
- 27HotessaSubstituted forGugesaat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tassew
- 5Yohannes
- 6Panom
- 9Kebede
- 12Endashaw
- 13Solomon
- 17Melayu
- 19Gugesa
- 21Tonjo
- 24Tafesse
- 25Reshid
- 26Kassim
- Referee:
- Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Ethiopia. Ahmed Reshid replaces Ramadan Yusef.
Substitution
Substitution, Ethiopia. Bezabih Melayu replaces Mesud Mohammed.
Post update
Offside, Cameroon. Vincent Aboubakar tries a through ball, but André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Ignatius Ganago replaces Karl Toko Ekambi.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Clinton N'Jie replaces Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu.
Goal!
Goal! Cameroon 4, Ethiopia 1. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Hongla with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by James Léa Siliki (Cameroon).
Post update
Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon).
Post update
Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Teklemariam Shanko.
Post update
Attempt saved. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.
Post update
Foul by Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon).
Post update
Teklemariam Shanko (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Amanuel Yohannes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Léa Siliki (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.
Post update
Offside, Cameroon. Karl Toko Ekambi tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nouhou Tolo.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. James Léa Siliki replaces Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.