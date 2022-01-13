Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
CameroonCameroon1EthiopiaEthiopia1

Afcon 2021: Cameroon v Ethiopia

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Cameroon

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Onana
  • 19Fai
  • 21Castelletto
  • 5Ngadeu
  • 25Tolo
  • 3Moumi Ngamaleu
  • 18HonglaBooked at 7mins
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 12Toko Ekambi
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 10Aboubakar

Substitutes

  • 6Oyongo
  • 7N'Jie
  • 9Bahoken
  • 11Bassogog
  • 14Oum Gouet
  • 15Kunde
  • 16Epassy
  • 17Mbai&#776;zo
  • 20Ganago
  • 22Onguéné
  • 23Omossola
  • 27Léa Siliki

Ethiopia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Shanko
  • 2Hamid
  • 15Tamene
  • 4Debebe
  • 20Yusef
  • 7DagnachewBooked at 15mins
  • 8Yohannes
  • 3Mohammed
  • 11Gebremichael
  • 10Nasir
  • 27Hotessa

Substitutes

  • 1Tassew
  • 5Yohannes
  • 6Panom
  • 9Kebede
  • 12Endashaw
  • 13Solomon
  • 17Melayu
  • 19Gugesa
  • 21Tonjo
  • 24Tafesse
  • 25Reshid
  • 26Kassim
Referee:
Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamEthiopia
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cameroon 1, Ethiopia 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Surafel Dagnachew.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dawa Hotessa.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Martin Hongla (Cameroon).

  5. Post update

    Suleman Hamid (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ethiopia. Conceded by Nouhou Tolo.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon).

  8. Post update

    Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Aschalew Tamene.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Aschalew Tamene.

  12. Post update

    Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Ramadan Yusef.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Cameroon. Karl Toko Ekambi tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Suleman Hamid (Ethiopia).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon21103214
2Cape Verde11001013
3Ethiopia201112-11
4Burkina Faso100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea11001013
2Senegal11001013
3Malawi100101-10
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gabon11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Comoros100101-10
4Ghana100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Sudan10100001
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Algeria10100001
3Sierra Leone10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia11001013
2Mali11001013
3Mauritania100101-10
4Tunisia100101-10
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC