First Half ends, Cameroon 1, Ethiopia 1.
Line-ups
Cameroon
Formation 4-4-2
- 24Onana
- 19Fai
- 21Castelletto
- 5Ngadeu
- 25Tolo
- 3Moumi Ngamaleu
- 18HonglaBooked at 7mins
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 12Toko Ekambi
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 10Aboubakar
Substitutes
- 6Oyongo
- 7N'Jie
- 9Bahoken
- 11Bassogog
- 14Oum Gouet
- 15Kunde
- 16Epassy
- 17Mbaïzo
- 20Ganago
- 22Onguéné
- 23Omossola
- 27Léa Siliki
Ethiopia
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Shanko
- 2Hamid
- 15Tamene
- 4Debebe
- 20Yusef
- 7DagnachewBooked at 15mins
- 8Yohannes
- 3Mohammed
- 11Gebremichael
- 10Nasir
- 27Hotessa
Substitutes
- 1Tassew
- 5Yohannes
- 6Panom
- 9Kebede
- 12Endashaw
- 13Solomon
- 17Melayu
- 19Gugesa
- 21Tonjo
- 24Tafesse
- 25Reshid
- 26Kassim
- Referee:
- Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt blocked. Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Surafel Dagnachew.
Post update
Attempt saved. Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dawa Hotessa.
Post update
Foul by Martin Hongla (Cameroon).
Post update
Suleman Hamid (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Ethiopia. Conceded by Nouhou Tolo.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon).
Post update
Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Aschalew Tamene.
Post update
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Aschalew Tamene.
Post update
Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Ramadan Yusef.
Post update
Offside, Cameroon. Karl Toko Ekambi tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.
Post update
Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Suleman Hamid (Ethiopia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.