Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
Cape VerdeCape Verde0Burkina FasoBurkina Faso0

Afcon 2021: Cape Verde v Burkina Faso

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Cape Verde

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Évora Dias
  • 17Fortès
  • 4Lopes
  • 2dos Santos Tavares
  • 22Fortes
  • 18Rocha Santos
  • 7Correia Andrade
  • 16Tavares dos Santos
  • 11Mendes Rodrigues
  • 19Tavares
  • 10Monteiro Alvarenga

Substitutes

  • 3Monteiro Sanches Borges
  • 6Silva Soares
  • 8Varela Semedo
  • 12Brazão da Rosa
  • 14dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 20Mendes da Graça
  • 21Dias Gonçalves
  • 25Semedo Afonso
  • 26Spinola Lima
  • 27Évora Nascimento
  • 28Evora

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Koffi
  • 9Kaboré
  • 14Dayo
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 25Yago
  • 22Touré
  • 20Sangaré
  • 24Guira
  • 21Bayala
  • 15Tapsoba
  • 19Bandé

Substitutes

  • 1Sawadogo
  • 2Ouattara
  • 3Traoré
  • 5Malo
  • 7Traoré
  • 8Nikièma
  • 11Konaté
  • 13Nikièma
  • 17Sanogo
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 23Ouédraogo
  • 26Botué
Referee:
Amin Mohamed Omar

Match Stats

Home TeamCape VerdeAway TeamBurkina Faso
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde).

  2. Post update

    Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Pico.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyrille Bayala.

  5. Post update

    Kenny Rocha Santos (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).

  7. Post update

    Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde).

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon22006246
2Cape Verde21101014
3Burkina Faso201112-11
4Ethiopia200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea11001013
2Senegal11001013
3Malawi100101-10
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gabon11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Comoros100101-10
4Ghana100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Sudan10100001
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Algeria10100001
3Sierra Leone10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia11001013
2Mali11001013
3Mauritania100101-10
4Tunisia100101-10
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

