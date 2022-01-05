Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Houghton had played four times for City this season before being injured

Manchester City and England captain Steph Houghton has returned to training after a four-month lay-off.

The 33-year-old defender, who had been sidelined by an ankle problem suffered while on Lionesses duty, took part in City training on Wednesday.

City have been hampered by injuries this season, particularly in defence, with the 2021 Women's Super League runners-up currently sixth.

A delighted Houghton tweeted: "Oh it's good to be back!" external-link

She has yet to play for new England boss Sarina Wiegman, having been injured in the training camp for Wiegman's first game, an 8-0 win over North Macedonia, with Leah Williamson given the captain's armband in her absence.

It is still unknown when Houghton will be able to return to first-team action, but her return to training gives her time to re-establish herself in the Lionesses squad before a European Championship on home soil this summer.