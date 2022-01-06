Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Marc Bola will attend an FA course related to conduct after the historic tweet

Middlesbrough defender Marc Bola has been warned after admitting a breach of Football Association rules relating to a historical tweet made in 2012 which referenced sexual orientation.

Bola, 24, must also attend a face-to-face education programme.

An independent regulatory commission found the tweet, posted when Bola was 14, was "insulting" and "improper".

However, it took into account his deletion of the tweet, age at the time, and subsequent remorse and character.

There were comparisons drawn between similar cases when deciding on the penalty, such as West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen being warned and ordered to attend a course for historical posts which contained a racist term and also breached FA rules 3.1 and 3.2.

Boro full-back Bola has not featured since 11 December, but has made 13 appearances this season, scoring once.