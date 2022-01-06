Aaron Connolly has only played six games for the Albion this season

Middlesbrough loanee Aaron Connolly hopes to revive his love of football under new boss Chris Wilder, following a move from Premier League side Brighton until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been a peripheral figure at Graham Potter's Albion this term, with two goals in six games.

Connolly has joined a Boro side who are seventh in the Championship.

"I want to get back to enjoying football, help Middlesbrough and score goals," Connolly told BBC Radio Tees.

"Hopefully at the end of the season that could lead to maybe; going up a division, challenging in the play-offs, or even automatic.

"I'm here as a Middlesbrough player, I want to help them and who knows what is going to happen?"

The Republic of Ireland striker, who says he has been brought in by Wilder to provide "energy" up front, needed little persuasion to swap the south coast for the north east.

"Everyone knows how big of a club Middlesbrough are," he added. "They've got a big history, they've been in the Premier League for many many years and it's a club that should be challenging at the right end of the Championship and this season they are.

"I've played against the gaffer's teams when he was at Sheffield United and I see how he played, everyone liked the way he played so it didn't take much."