Spanish Copa del Rey
AlcoyanoAlcoyano1Real MadridReal Madrid3

Alcoyano 1-3 Real Madrid: Spanish giants beat last year's giantkillers in cup

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Eder Militao
Eder Militao headed Real Madrid into a first-half lead

Real Madrid were made to work hard by minnows Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey last 32 for the second year in a row, but this time the Spanish giants won.

Last year, third-tier Alcoyano stunned Real with a 2-1 extra-time win.

On this occasion, Eder Militao headed Carlo Ancelotti's side into the lead before Dani Vega's fine solo goal levelled for Alcoyano.

Marco Asensio scored from Eden Hazard's pass and an own goal from 42-year-old keeper Juan Jose sealed the win.

Earlier in the day, Barcelona also needed a comeback to win 2-1 at third-tier Linares.

Line-ups

Alcoyano

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Figueras
  • 16Castellano Castro
  • 4BlancoSubstituted forGonzálezat 60'minutes
  • 2Férriz García
  • 18CarbonellBooked at 50minsSubstituted forRevertat 80'minutes
  • 8Casanova VidalBooked at 54mins
  • 6MirandaSubstituted forGarcíaat 60'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 14Antón
  • 15VegaSubstituted forGarcíaat 80'minutes
  • 10EscuderoSubstituted forCerdá Vicenteat 60'minutes
  • 12El Ghezouani

Substitutes

  • 5González
  • 7Cerdá Vicente
  • 9Mejía Ruiz
  • 11García
  • 13Stopajnik
  • 17Abad
  • 19Sánchez
  • 20García
  • 23Revert
  • 25Pérez

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 6Nacho
  • 3Militão
  • 4AlabaSubstituted forVallejoat 86'minutes
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 25CamavingaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forIscoat 78'minutes
  • 21RodrygoBooked at 80minsSubstituted forCeballosat 86'minutes
  • 24MarianoSubstituted forAsensioat 48'minutes
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forKroosat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 8Kroos
  • 11Asensio
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Isco
  • 40Fuidias
  • 41Marín Zamora
  • 44Gonzalez Carmona
  • 45Piñeiro
Referee:
Adrián Cordero Vega

Match Stats

Home TeamAlcoyanoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away9
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 5th January 2022

Top Stories