Eder Militao headed Real Madrid into a first-half lead

Real Madrid were made to work hard by minnows Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey last 32 for the second year in a row, but this time the Spanish giants won.

Last year, third-tier Alcoyano stunned Real with a 2-1 extra-time win.

On this occasion, Eder Militao headed Carlo Ancelotti's side into the lead before Dani Vega's fine solo goal levelled for Alcoyano.

Marco Asensio scored from Eden Hazard's pass and an own goal from 42-year-old keeper Juan Jose sealed the win.

Earlier in the day, Barcelona also needed a comeback to win 2-1 at third-tier Linares.