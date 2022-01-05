Barcelona survived a Copa del Rey scare against third-tier Linares as Dani Alves marked his first Barca appearance in more than five years with a victory.
Alves, 38, made his long-awaited second debut, having had to wait for the January registration window to open following his signing in November.
But the Spanish minnows took a shock half-time lead through Hugo Diaz.
Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Jutgla spared Barca the embarrassment of a third-round exit.
Having started with a second string line-up against a side 14th in the Primera Division Group 2, boss Xavi made changes at the break, introducing Dembele, Gerard Pique and Frenkie de Jong, to help turn the tie around.
Right-back Alves left the Nou Camp in 2016, having won six La Liga titles and the Champions League three times.
He is the most decorated footballer of all time with 43 senior trophies, having also won league titles with Juventus and Paris St-Germain, and two Copa Americas with Brazil.
Line-ups
Linares Deportivo
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Razak
- 18Perejón Cera
- 15Guerrero SánchezBooked at 58mins
- 5Gómez Meneses
- 14Barbosa
- 11SanchidriánSubstituted forLunaat 88'minutes
- 8Rodríguez Expósito
- 20MeléndezSubstituted forCarracedoat 56'minutes
- 10Carnicer MagánSubstituted forMarín Prietoat 56'minutes
- 7Díaz SánchezSubstituted forEtxanizat 70'minutesSubstituted forCastilloat 88'minutes
- 16Copete Vallina
Substitutes
- 1Juskevicius
- 2Luna
- 3Marín Prieto
- 6Lara Jiménez
- 9Etxaniz
- 21Castillo
- 22Olivera
- 23Carracedo
- 26Lorente
- 30Cañete
Barcelona
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Murara Neto
- 22Mingueza
- 24García
- 4AraújoSubstituted forPiquéat 45'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 8Alves da Silva
- 28González Iglesias
- 6Puig MartíSubstituted forde Jongat 45'minutesBooked at 58minsSubstituted forSanzat 74'minutes
- 18Alba
- 37AkhomachSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
- 29Jutglà
Substitutes
- 1ter Stegen
- 3Piqué
- 7Dembélé
- 21de Jong
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 34Sanz
- 35Comas
- 38Jaime
- 39Pedrola Fortuny
- 41Mármol
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 10,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10