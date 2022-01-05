Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alves was making his 392nd Barcelona appearance, five years and seven months after his 391st

Barcelona survived a Copa del Rey scare against third-tier Linares as Dani Alves marked his first Barca appearance in more than five years with a victory.

Alves, 38, made his long-awaited second debut, having had to wait for the January registration window to open following his signing in November.

But the Spanish minnows took a shock half-time lead through Hugo Diaz.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Jutgla spared Barca the embarrassment of a third-round exit.

Having started with a second string line-up against a side 14th in the Primera Division Group 2, boss Xavi made changes at the break, introducing Dembele, Gerard Pique and Frenkie de Jong, to help turn the tie around.

Right-back Alves left the Nou Camp in 2016, having won six La Liga titles and the Champions League three times.

He is the most decorated footballer of all time with 43 senior trophies, having also won league titles with Juventus and Paris St-Germain, and two Copa Americas with Brazil.