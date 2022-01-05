Last updated on .From the section Rangers

James Sands made 31 appearances last term for Major League Soccer champions New York City

United States midfielder James Sands has signed for Rangers from New York City on an 18-month loan contract, with the Ibrox club having an option to buy.

The 21-year-old, who can also play at centre-half, becomes Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first signing as manager.

Sands has earned seven caps for his country since making his debut in the CONCACAF Gold Cup last year.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said the club faced competition from "excellent European clubs" to sign him.

Sands also played 31 times last season for a side who went on to be crowned Major League Soccer champions.

"Our scouting team has tracked his strong evolution over the course of the season," Wilson added.

"Aside from his qualities with the ball, his versatility and tactical understanding, we also know that James is a brilliant character, positive personality and despite his young age, is already showing impressive leadership qualities."

New York defeated Portland Timbers on penalties on 11 December after a 1-1 draw, having reached the play-off final despite having finished fourth in the Eastern Conference - and eighth overall.

Sands had become New York's first academy player to be included in their roster for the new season when he was promoted to the first team in 2017.

