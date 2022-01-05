Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Joel Lynch's previous Crawley deal ended on Monday

Crawley Town centre-back Joel Lynch has signed a new 18-month contract.

The 34-year-old has scored two goals in nine appearances since joining the League Two Red Devils in September.

Lynch began his career at Brighton and Hove Albion in 2005 before spells at Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland.

He told the club's website: "It has been a long time coming to be fair, my first contract was short so I am delighted to get a new one sorted.

"It is exactly what I wanted, it is home for me and I have really enjoyed my time here so far."