Jessica Foy signs her paid professional contract with Glentoran

Glentoran captain Jessica Foy has become the first female player to sign a paid professional contract with a club in Northern Ireland.

Foy has led the east Belfast outfit to successive Women's Premiership titles and the club completed a treble of trophy successes in 2021.

In addition to the league, they won the Irish Cup and County Antrim Cup.

The 26-year-old PE teacher has earned over 20 caps for Northern Ireland, having first played gaelic football.

Foy played for Carryduff GAC and did not join a football club until she was 15 years old.

The Irish FA initially linked the defender into the Glentoran Women's team and she went on to become captain.

Foy's contract represents the start of a process of professionalising the Northern Ireland women's squad, who will compete in the Women's Euros for the first time in England in July.

Glentoran Women's 'unprecedented success'

"Glentoran Women General manager Billy Clarke revealed: "Glentoran Women are delighted to announce the signing of Jessica Foy on a Professional Player Contract. Jessica is the first female player in the Women's Premiership to make this move.

"From 2105 we began the development of our first team squad with a plan to give some young players their opportunity of first team football and start winning trophies again.

"The development of the first team has led to unprecedented success. We are now in a position where we can offer players professional contracts and our success and that of our women's national team will no doubt bring attention to our players from clubs based in the UK."

'An incredible honour'

Jessica Foy lifts the Irish Cup after Glentoran Women's win over Crusaders Strikers in the final on 15 October

Foy commented: "I am honoured to be the first female professional footballer in the domestic NIFL premier league.

"Our club has been striving for years to provide more opportunities for girls and women to succeed and to push women's football further in Northern Ireland.

"The next step for us was to professionalise women's football and it is an incredible honour to be a part of that.

"It is fantastic to see women's football moving forward, providing a clear pathway for young players to now progress through the academy to professional status.

"This is history in the making and I am very excited to see what the future holds."

'A truly historic moment'

Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson agreed that the move represented "a truly historic moment in the development and progression of the women's game in Northern Ireland generally and at Glentoran in particular".

"I am delighted that our club is in a position to recognise the hard work, dedication and talent of our women footballers, by not just playing lip service to their professionalism, but by turning it into a reality."