Galbraith joined the United Academy in 2017

Manchester United and Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith is attracting interest from a number of Championship and League One clubs.

Several clubs are battling to bring the 20-year-old in on loan in the January transfer window.

Galbraith, who has won two international caps, has spent the present campaign up to now on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster are currently rooted to the bottom of League One.

Despite that, Galbraith has benefitted from regular game time, making over 20 appearances, and putting in a string of standout performances for the struggling side.

He signed a long-term contract with Manchester United last season which will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2023, before making the loan switch to Doncaster during the summer.

Now the NI Under-21 captain has caught the eye of a number of clubs who feel that he can play at a higher level.

Premier League club United included a provision to recall the Glengormley native midway through his season-long switch and may want to test out Galbraith in a more competitive environment.

The midfielder is one of the most highly-rated young players to come through the Northern Ireland system and has been tipped as a future international regular.

His sole run-out for the United senior side was as a late substitute in a 2-1 Europa League defeat by Astana in Kazakhstan two years ago.

Galbraith made his senior international debut in a friendly against Luxembourg at Windsor Park in September 2019 and followed that up by coming off the bench in the Nations League draw at home to Romania in November 2020.