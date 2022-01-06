Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ewan Henderson scored as Celtic beat Real Betis 3-2 in the Europa League group stage

Hibernian have signed Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson.

The 21-year-old will be on loan while his contract at the Glasgow club runs down before committing to a three-year deal at the end of the season.

"Ewan is an extremely talented player," said Hibs boss Shaun Maloney. "He has superb awareness and vision, he's creative and will provide assists.

"He's a player I really want to help to develop so he can show the league the talent he has."

Henderson, capped for Scotland's under-17s, 19s and 21s, worked under Maloney in the Celtic youth set-up for a year.

He made his Celtic debut in 2018, but made just 11 further appearances, while he has had loan spells at Ross County and Dunfermline Athletic.

Henderson scored in his only outing this season as Celtic defeated Real Betis 3-2 in the Europa League group stage.

His older brother Liam, now with Serie A club Empoli, spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Hibs from Celtic, setting up the winning goal in the Scottish Cup final.

Striker Elias Melkersen became Maloney's first signing as Hibs boss when the 19-year-old completed a transfer from Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt for an undisclosed sum on Wednesday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.