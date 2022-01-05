Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea Women play their home games at Kingsmeadow

Chelsea's London derby with Tottenham on Friday has become the second Women's Super League game this weekend to be postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA after a number of positive cases among Chelsea's players.

The game will be rescheduled for later in the season.

It follows the decision to postpone Sunday's Women's Super League game between Manchester United and West Ham.

Between 28 December and 3 January there were 40 positive tests across the WSL and Championship, slightly down on 44 the week before, which was the highest figure since the FA began releasing the data.

Defending champions Chelsea are second in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal, while Spurs are a point behind in third.