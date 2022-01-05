Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Coby Rowe has made 13 appearances for Sutton United this season

Crawley Town say they have been unable to identify anyone who allegedly racially abused Sutton United's Coby Rowe during their League Two match.

The 26-year-old defender had told match officials he was racially abused by home fans at The People's Pension Stadium on Saturday, 16 October.

Sutton won the match 1-0 thanks to an 84th-minute goal from substitute Isaac Olaofe.

Crawley say they have now concluded a full investigation into the incident.

A statement on the club's website said: external-link "Despite working with Sussex County Police, Sutton United Football Club and after reviewing substantial CCTV records and witness statements, the club have been unable to identify the alleged abuse and are therefore cannot progress with this matter further.

"Crawley Town Football Club would like to reiterate its commitment to stamping out any type of discriminatory abuse at The People's Pension Stadium and within the wider footballing world."