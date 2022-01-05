Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed Aaron Ramsey will leave the club, describing the Wales midfielder as an "outgoing player".

Reports on Tuesday claimed Ramsey had rejected a formal approach by Burnley external-link as he wanted to join a more high-profile Premier League side.

"Aaron Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England, but he is an outgoing player," said Allegri.

The 31-year-old signed for Juventus on a free transfer in 2019.

Ramsey has scored six goals in 69 games during his time in Turin but has played less than 100 minutes for Juventus, who sit fifth in Serie A, this season.

He has also been linked with a return to former club Arsenal and relegation-threatened Newcastle in the January transfer window.