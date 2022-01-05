Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Ciftci spent three seasons with Celtic, though he was loaned out four times

St Johnstone have signed former Dundee United and Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci until the end of the season.

The Turk, who turns 30 next month, joins from second-tier side Ankaragucu in his homeland.

Ciftci will be tasked with helping propel the Perth outfit away from the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

"Even though I have been away for a few years, I still kept up an interest in Scottish football," said the striker, who also played for Motherwell.

"I was well aware of St Johnstone winning the two cups last season. It was an unbelievable achievement and it was well deserved."

Ciftci moved to Tannadice from Dutch side NAC Breda in 2013, earning a deal with Celtic three years later after a haul of 33 goals in 82 games.

During his time at Celtic Park, he was loaned out four times, lastly to Motherwell in 2018, before moving back to Turkey.

He has since played for three Turkish sides and has netted once in 12 appearances for Ankaragucu, who sit second in the TFF Second League.

Ciftci becomes Callum Davidson's third signing of the January window, following defenders Tony Gallacher and Dan Cleary, with St Johnstone two points adrift at the bottom of the division.

"When Callum Davidson phoned me, he didn't need to persuade me to make the move," Ciftci added.

"I remember Callum from my time in Scotland and he has progressed into a fine manager. I want to help and I know I am going to enjoy playing for him.

"He has given me an opportunity to play football for the next five months and I am very excited about that.

"I've not played too much in the past six months and it hurt me to be on the sidelines. But, thankfully, my level of fitness is good.

"It's just about finding my natural rhythm in competitive games, finding my automatic instincts and getting my level of confidence back. I'm relaxed about it all."

