Hibernian have signed "exciting, attacking" striker Elias Melkersen from Bodo/Glimt on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Melkersen, who turned 19 last month, becomes Shaun Maloney's first signing as Hibs manager.

The club have paid a "significant undisclosed fee" for the Norway Under-20s forward, who has scored 23 goals in 37 professional games.

"Elias is a really talented young player," said Maloney.

"We will have to give him time, of course, to adapt to our style as a team and also our league, so we'll be conscious of this.

"He's an exciting, attacking talent, technically good with both feet and he has good attributes to drop deeper on the pitch."

Melkersen can play across the forward line, and netted 17 times on loan at Norwegian second-tier side Ranheim last term.

He has also scored two goals in three U20 internationals.