Hibernian have signed "exciting talent" Elias Melkersen for an undisclosed fee from Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt.

The 19-year-old has agreed a contract at Easter Road until summer 2026, becoming Shaun Maloney's first signing.

Melkersen has scored 23 goals in 37 games and average a goal every four shots while on loan to Ranheim in Norway's second tier.

More to follow.