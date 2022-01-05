Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Ben Williams played 41 times for Barnsley since his debut in September 2018, including 20 games in the Championship

Cheltenham Town have signed Wales Under-21 left-back Ben Williams from Championship side Barnsley.

The League One club have paid an undisclosed fee for the 22-year-old, who has signed a deal until 2024.

He helped the Tykes win promotion to the Championship in 2019 and played five times this season after recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of the entire 2020-21 campaign.

"I'm feeling good and I'm ready to hit the ground running," Williams said.

