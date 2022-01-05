Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Kyle Joseph is a Scotland Under-21 international

Swansea City have recalled forward Kyle Joseph from his loan spell at Cheltenham Town.

Joseph, 20, joined the Swans from Wigan last summer, before making the switch to join the Robins in League One.

He has scored four goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for the Gloucestershire club, having featured twice for the Swans.

Joseph cannot play in Swansea's FA Cup tie against Southampton on Saturday because he is cup-tied.

As a result, the first match he will be available for will be the Swans' Championship match at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, 15 January.