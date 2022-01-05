Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Tottenham, Hearts, Aberdeen, Carter-Vickers, Hagi, Souttar, Hedges, Sands, Ferhat, Nimes, Veerman, Ofoborh
Celtic have "no wriggle-room" with the £6m fee placed in 24-year-old Cameron Carter-Vickers' loan agreement after they opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur about it becoming a permanent signing. (Sky Sports)
Wantaway Nimes playmaker Zinedine Ferhat has attempted to force a January transfer move amid links with Celtic, with the Algeria international, who is out of contract at the end of the season, refusing to attend training amid interest from Ligue 1 clubs St Etienne and Montpellier, according to the Objectif Gard outlet. (Daily Record)
New York City midfielder James Sands, the 21-year-old United States international who can also play at centre-half, is expected to arrive in Scotland within 48 hours to sign an 18-month contract with Rangers. (Scottish Sun)
Romania legend Gheorghe Hagi believes son Ianis is poised to agree a new contract at Rangers despite the 23-year-old midfielder being linked with interest from the Roma, Galatasaray, Lyon and Sevilla in recent months. (Daily Record)
Joey Veerman, who was linked with Rangers last summer with a possible fresh approach being made during January, has instead joined PSV Eindhoven, with the 23-year-old midfielder completing the dream move to the club he supported as a boy in a £5m move from Heerenveen. (The Herald)
Rangers midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh has opened up on what he's called "the toughest year" of his life and targeted a return to action during 2022 after a heart problem was detected after the 22-year-old's summer transfer from Bournemouth. (Scottish Daily Express)
Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is ready to raid Aberdeen for midfielder Ryan Hedges and Heart of Midlothian centre-half John Souttar during the January transfer window. (Scottish Daily Express)
Dundee United have announced a "unique' partnership" agreement with English Championship club Fulham that covers different areas of the football operation, including player recruitment, and the commercial and marketing side arm of each team. (The Scotsman)