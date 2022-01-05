Last updated on .From the section Football

Birmingham City loanee Jonathan Leko scored for the first time in three months as his late winner sent Charlton Athletic through

Three ties were decided by late goals as six of the games in the round of 16 of the Papa John's Trophy were played on Tuesday.

Jonathan Leko's stoppage-time winner saw Charlton Athletic beat Milton Keynes Dons 1-0 at The Valley.

Meanwhile, Joshua Kayode and Freddie Ladapo were on target in the final 10 minutes as Rotherham United won 4-2 at Crewe Alexandra.

Hartlepool United beat Bolton 1-0 after Matty Daly's 84th-minute goal.

In contrast to those late goals Luke Armstrong's seventh-minute strike was enough to see Harrogate Town win 1-0 at home to Carlisle United.

An early Jake Turner own goal and Donovan Wilson's effort shortly after half-time helped Sutton United beat Colchester United 2-1.

Struggling Oldham's bad run got even worse after they were thrashed 6-0 at home by League One promotion chasers Wigan Athletic.

League Two's bottom side were 3-0 down at half-time after goals by Tom Naylor, Will Keane and Max Power before Gavin Massey struck just after the break and Gwion Edwards scored two in three minutes midway through the second period.

Oldham last won a game on 1 December when they won 1-0 at Sunderland in the competition and have not won a league game since 20 November.

Two games in the round have yet to be played, with Cambridge United awaiting the winners of Exeter City and Portsmouth, who are due to play their delayed tie from the first round of knockout matches on Friday, while Arsenal Under-21s face Chelsea Under-21s next Tuesday.