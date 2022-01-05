Last updated on .From the section Football

Andrew Neal has now scored nine goals in all competitions for Truro City

Andrew Neal's goal in the 92nd minute helped Truro City twice come from a goal down to beat Wimborne Town 4-3 in Southern Premier South.

Ollie Tomlinson gave Truro an eighth-minute lead but Harry Morgan levelled before Curtis Young put the Dorset side ahead after 45 minutes.

But Tyler Harvey's goal in first-half stoppage time levelled the game at 2-2.

Morgan made it 3-2 after 53 minutes but Harvey levelled again after an hour before Neal's late close-range finish.

The victory was Truro's first in the league since 23 November, although their 2-2 draw at Weston Super Mare on 1 January was their first league game in three weeks after several Covid-19-related postponements.

The victory lifted Paul Wotton's side up to 12th in the table with as many as five games in hand on the sides around them.