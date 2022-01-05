Truro City beat Wimborne Town 4-3 after stoppage-time winner
Andrew Neal's goal in the 92nd minute helped Truro City twice come from a goal down to beat Wimborne Town 4-3 in Southern Premier South.
Ollie Tomlinson gave Truro an eighth-minute lead but Harry Morgan levelled before Curtis Young put the Dorset side ahead after 45 minutes.
But Tyler Harvey's goal in first-half stoppage time levelled the game at 2-2.
Morgan made it 3-2 after 53 minutes but Harvey levelled again after an hour before Neal's late close-range finish.
The victory was Truro's first in the league since 23 November, although their 2-2 draw at Weston Super Mare on 1 January was their first league game in three weeks after several Covid-19-related postponements.
The victory lifted Paul Wotton's side up to 12th in the table with as many as five games in hand on the sides around them.