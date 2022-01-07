Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Kieran Trippier (left) has won 35 caps for England

Newcastle United have signed England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12m plus add-ons.

The 31-year-old is Newcastle's first signing under their new Saudi owners and their first since Eddie Howe was appointed manager in November.

"I'm delighted to be joining this fantastic club," said Trippier, who has agreed a deal until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Howe also signed Trippier in 2012 during his time as Burnley boss.

Trippier said: "I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be."

Trippier, who helped Atletico win the Spanish title last season, had 18 months left on his contract.

Newcastle are second bottom of the Premier League, having won one league game this season.

"I'm aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players," said Trippier, who joined Atletico in 2019 after four years at Tottenham.

"I can't wait to get started and I'm excited to step out at St James' Park as a Newcastle player."

Howe said he had "long admired" Trippier, adding: "When the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn't hesitate.

"A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began, which is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move."

More to follow.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.