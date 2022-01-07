Kieran Trippier: Newcastle United sign Atletico Madrid defender for £12m

Kieran Trippier and Eddie Howe
Kieran Trippier (left) has won 35 caps for England

Newcastle United have signed England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12m plus add-ons.

The 31-year-old is Newcastle's first signing since a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover was completed in October.

"I'm delighted to be joining this fantastic club," said Trippier, who has agreed a deal until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Eddie Howe, appointed Newcastle manager in November, also signed Trippier in 2012 during his time as Burnley boss.

Trippier said: "I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be."

Trippier, who won the Spanish title with Atletico last season, had 18 months left on his contract.

Newcastle are second bottom of the Premier League, having won one league game this season.

"I'm aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players," said Trippier, who joined Atletico in 2019 after four years at Tottenham.

"I can't wait to get started and I'm excited to step out at St James' Park as a Newcastle player."

Howe said he had "long admired" Trippier, adding: "When the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn't hesitate.

"A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began, which is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move."

Trippier, who was part of the Spurs side that reached the Champions League final in 2019, made 83 appearances for Atletico following his £20m move.

He made his England debut in 2017 and was part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of European Championship last summer.

Newcastle host Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday and fellow strugglers Watford in the Premier League on 15 January.

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by Galaxy, today at 08:53

    Wonder how Newcastle will meet FFP once they've been relegated

  • Comment posted by sjb2332, today at 08:53

    disappointed we (chelsea) didn't sign him, understand that he probably wanted a longer contract than he already has left with Atl Mad...

    great bargain, genuinely hope he does well - let's not kid ourselves we'd all jump ship if we were offered more money!!

  • Comment posted by D, today at 08:52

    At this rate they will easily have the best team in the Championship.

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 08:52

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Stormin147, today at 08:50

    A reputed £300k p/w … surely that can’t be right can it?

    • Reply posted by sabre84, today at 08:52

      sabre84 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by jeffers65, today at 08:50

    Of course he is happy to join Newcastle. they have just made him their highest paid player...

  • Comment posted by the cliff edge, today at 08:49

    He’s going to set the Championship on fire!

  • Comment posted by 31shadows, today at 08:48

    There’s a lot of people out in the ether who must sit and wait to be nasty small minded trolls
    Just too clarify what you do is not banter it’s childish puerile petty nastiness

    • Reply posted by YameshLaw, today at 08:50

      YameshLaw replied:
      It is not small-minded to be disgusted by people choosing money and success over morals. What is small-minded is caring more about your football team than the lives of others.

  • Comment posted by GreatCharacter, today at 08:48

    Well that's an absolute bargain, isn't it? The guy will, in all likelihood, pay that back very quickly.

    Wonder what they're paying him, and why Atletico Madrid let him go..

  • Comment posted by mmm, today at 08:48

    I wish Man City , Chelsea and Newcastle could leave the prem and go and play in their own competition.

    They shouldn't be allowed to dope the premier league.

    • Reply posted by YameshLaw, today at 08:51

      YameshLaw replied:
      And the source of their money should be subject to proper scrutiny.

  • Comment posted by Galaxy, today at 08:47

    What was that attracted you to Newcastle? Their lofty position in the league? European football? The climate? The culture & nightlife?

    • Reply posted by okokok, today at 08:49

      okokok replied:
      or possibly £££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££

  • Comment posted by thechap, today at 08:47

    What a mercenary. Last season he was tipped to be joining Man U and know he's "happy" to be joining a relegation threatened team.

  • Comment posted by Matt Brownsell , today at 08:46

    Well aware he has joined for the money, as most of our signings will from now on, but a great first addition. HWTL.

  • Comment posted by Anil, today at 08:46

    Wonder what his wage is and why didn't Utd go for him at just £12m

    • Reply posted by okokok, today at 08:51

      okokok replied:
      It won't be as big as Ronaldo and he won't sell as many shirts. The latter is more important at Manchester

  • Comment posted by Brizey , today at 08:45

    Tripper really must be looking forward to playing in the Championship

  • Comment posted by EastBayRay, today at 08:45

    And so the sports washing begins

    • Reply posted by YameshLaw, today at 08:53

      YameshLaw replied:
      Yes grubby isn't it.

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 08:45

    It's purely a big-money move for him, which secures his financial future. It's the right move in that respect. It's a nonsensical football move coz he'll have no success at that N.E. bubble club.

  • Comment posted by cds2212, today at 08:45

    A great first signing and a player with real quality and experience. Let's hope he is the first of many. Such a difference to be enjoying a transfer window with hope instead of frustration!!

  • Comment posted by The Bus, today at 08:45

    Welcome Kieran, howay the lads

  • Comment posted by Acetaline, today at 08:44

    A good quality player who can help us, excellent at the Euros and obviously done well with Atletico and Spurs before that. More of the same, please.

