Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Tottenham's Ben Davies scored an unfortunate own goal in Chelsea's 2-0 first leg victory last week

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admitted his side face a tough task to overturn a two-goal deficit against Chelsea and reach the Carabao Cup final.

The second leg of the semi-final takes place on Wednesday after Chelsea won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, with a goal from Kai Havertz and Ben Davies' own goal.

Chelsea will wait to see if defender Thiago Silva and midfielder N'Golo Kante have recovered from Covid-19.

Tottenham will be without Son Heung-min because of a muscle problem.

The forward picked up the injury during last week's first leg and will not play again before the international break, which starts on 24 January.

"He came off during the game and no problem, but the day after he felt a bit of pain," said Conte. "You know very well the importance of this player for us."

On Tottenham's chances of progressing to the final, the Italian added: "It's hard, we know we're facing a really top team that last season won the Champions League and in the summer they invested much money to improve the squad.

"At this moment we're playing the best in Europe and when you play against this type of team it's hard.

"Despite our problems with injuries, we need to try to give everything and show great desire to fight and a great personality.

"We have to show that compared to the first game we can improve and try to fight in the best way."

Conte said that Argentina centre-back Cristain Romero was "very close" to returning to action after two months out after sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty.

'We have no foot in the final'

Despite having a two-goal advantage, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insisted his side would not get complacent.

"We have no foot in the final, we don't think about that," said Tuchel.

"It is another tough match in a tough stadium, they are a very good team and have a top, top coach.

"We are prepared and it is better not to expect too much, we need to be fully aware of everything."

Tottenham have not won a trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2007-08 and have been beaten in the final in 2009, 2015 and 2021, losing 1-0 to Manchester City at Wembley in April.

Chelsea have won the competition five times with their last success coming seven years ago when they beat Spurs 2-0 in the final.

Tuchel backs back-up goalkeeper

Tuchel will be without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as he is with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning Kepa Arrizabalaga is set for a spell in goal.

"Everyone had trust in Kepa once he needed to play and I felt the same from him," added Tuchel.

"He does not need to show what he is capable of in these 90 minutes, we trust him and it is not easy in his position.

"I am so happy to have him. There is genuine trust and I'm happy he can show it because he is absolutely ready to show it."