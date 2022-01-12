Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
TunisiaTunisia0MaliMali1

Afcon 2021: Tunisia v Mali

Last updated on

Line-ups

Tunisia

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Saïd
  • 6Bronn
  • 3Talbi
  • 2Ifa
  • 21MathlouthiBooked at 22mins
  • 28Laidouni
  • 17SkhiriBooked at 47mins
  • 12Maâloul
  • 14MejbriSubstituted forKhaouiat 45'minutes
  • 10Khazri
  • 23Sliti

Substitutes

  • 1Ben Mustapha
  • 4Rekik
  • 5Haddadi
  • 8Khaoui
  • 9Touzghar
  • 11Jaziri
  • 13El Abdi
  • 15Ben Romdhane
  • 16Dahmen
  • 18Chaalali
  • 19Rafia
  • 25Ben Slimane

Mali

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mounkoro
  • 2TraoréBooked at 18mins
  • 17Sacko
  • 5Kouyaté
  • 6Haïdara
  • 8Samassékou
  • 4Haïdara
  • 14Malouda Traoré
  • 21Traoré
  • 19DjenepoBooked at 33mins
  • 18Koné

Substitutes

  • 3Traoré
  • 7Doumbia
  • 9Touré
  • 10Coulibaly
  • 11Coulibaly
  • 12Sissako
  • 15Fofana
  • 16Diarra
  • 20Bissouma
  • 22Diawara
  • 23Dieng
  • 26Camara
Referee:
Janny Sikazwe

Match Stats

Home TeamTunisiaAway TeamMali
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Haïdara (Mali).

  2. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Mali).

  3. Post update

    Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hamza Mathlouthi.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Tunisia 0, Mali 1. Ibrahima Koné (Mali) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  6. Booking

    Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adama Noss Traoré with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Mali. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Tunisia 0, Mali 0.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Tunisia. Saîf-Eddine Khaoui replaces Hannibal Mejbri.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Tunisia 0, Mali 0.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali).

  16. Post update

    Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Ibrahima Koné (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Massadio Haïdara (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Amadou Haïdara.

