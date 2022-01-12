Foul by Amadou Haïdara (Mali).
Line-ups
Tunisia
Formation 3-4-3
- 22Saïd
- 6Bronn
- 3Talbi
- 2Ifa
- 21MathlouthiBooked at 22mins
- 28Laidouni
- 17SkhiriBooked at 47mins
- 12Maâloul
- 14MejbriSubstituted forKhaouiat 45'minutes
- 10Khazri
- 23Sliti
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 4Rekik
- 5Haddadi
- 8Khaoui
- 9Touzghar
- 11Jaziri
- 13El Abdi
- 15Ben Romdhane
- 16Dahmen
- 18Chaalali
- 19Rafia
- 25Ben Slimane
Mali
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mounkoro
- 2TraoréBooked at 18mins
- 17Sacko
- 5Kouyaté
- 6Haïdara
- 8Samassékou
- 4Haïdara
- 14Malouda Traoré
- 21Traoré
- 19DjenepoBooked at 33mins
- 18Koné
Substitutes
- 3Traoré
- 7Doumbia
- 9Touré
- 10Coulibaly
- 11Coulibaly
- 12Sissako
- 15Fofana
- 16Diarra
- 20Bissouma
- 22Diawara
- 23Dieng
- 26Camara
- Referee:
- Janny Sikazwe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Mali).
Post update
Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hamza Mathlouthi.
Post update
Goal! Tunisia 0, Mali 1. Ibrahima Koné (Mali) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adama Noss Traoré with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.
Second Half
Second Half begins Tunisia 0, Mali 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Saîf-Eddine Khaoui replaces Hannibal Mejbri.
Half Time
First Half ends, Tunisia 0, Mali 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.
Post update
Foul by Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali).
Post update
Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ibrahima Koné (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.
Post update
Attempt missed. Massadio Haïdara (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Amadou Haïdara.
Match report to follow.