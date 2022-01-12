Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
TunisiaTunisia13:00MaliMali
Venue: Stade Municipal de Limbe

Afcon 2021: Tunisia v Mali

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002113
2Cape Verde11001013
3Burkina Faso100112-10
4Ethiopia100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea11001013
2Senegal11001013
3Malawi100101-10
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gabon11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Comoros100101-10
4Ghana100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Sudan10100001
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria10100001
2Sierra Leone10100001
3Ivory Coast00000000
4Equatorial Guinea00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

