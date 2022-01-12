Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
MauritaniaMauritania0GambiaGambia1

Afcon 2021: Mauritania v The Gambia

Line-ups

Mauritania

Formation 5-3-2

  • 22Diop
  • 2Karamoko
  • 21Houeibib
  • 14Dellahi
  • 3Abeid
  • 28Thiam
  • 12N'Diaye
  • 8Fofana
  • 17Mahmoud
  • 27Kamara
  • 25Booked at 28mins

Substitutes

  • 1N'Diaye
  • 4Abou Demba
  • 5
  • 7Thiam
  • 9Tanjy
  • 10Ba
  • 11Camara
  • 13Diarra
  • 15Doukara
  • 19Coulibaly
  • 20Abderrahmane
  • 24Yacoub

Gambia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Jobe
  • 26Touray
  • 12Gomez
  • 5Colley
  • 13Jagne
  • 19Colley
  • 6Marreh
  • 28Adams
  • 10Barrow
  • 3Jallow
  • 9Ceesay

Substitutes

  • 4Ngum
  • 7Jallow
  • 8Darboe
  • 15Sohna
  • 16Jallow-Mbye
  • 17Jobe
  • 20Trawally
  • 22Sibi
  • 23Badamosi
  • 24Darboe
  • 25Sanneh
  • 27Njie
Referee:
Mustapha Ghorbal

Match Stats

Home TeamMauritaniaAway TeamGambia
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Mohamed Dellahi (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Assan Ceesay (Gambia).

  3. Booking

    Pape Bâ (Mauritania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pape Bâ (Mauritania).

  5. Post update

    James Gomez (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Mauritania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Dellahi.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Mauritania).

  8. Post update

    James Gomez (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Almike N'Diaye (Mauritania) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pape Bâ following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Mauritania. Conceded by Omar Colley.

  11. Post update

    Mohamed Dellahi (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Assan Ceesay (Gambia).

  13. Post update

    Almike N'Diaye (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sulayman Marreh (Gambia).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Mauritania. Conceded by Ibou Touray.

  16. Post update

    Souleymane Karamoko (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ebrima Adams (Gambia).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Assan Ceesay (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Musa Barrow.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Mauritania 0, Gambia 1. Ablie Jallow (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Musa Barrow.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Gambia. Conceded by El Hacen Houeibib.

Wednesday 12th January 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002113
2Cape Verde11001013
3Burkina Faso100112-10
4Ethiopia100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea11001013
2Senegal11001013
3Malawi100101-10
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gabon11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Comoros100101-10
4Ghana100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Sudan10100001
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria10100001
2Sierra Leone10100001
3Ivory Coast00000000
4Equatorial Guinea00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia11001013
2Mali11001013
3Mauritania100101-10
4Tunisia100101-10
