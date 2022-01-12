Mohamed Dellahi (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Mauritania
Formation 5-3-2
- 22Diop
- 2Karamoko
- 21Houeibib
- 14Dellahi
- 3Abeid
- 28Thiam
- 12N'Diaye
- 8Fofana
- 17Mahmoud
- 27Kamara
- 25BâBooked at 28mins
Substitutes
- 1N'Diaye
- 4Abou Demba
- 5Bâ
- 7Thiam
- 9Tanjy
- 10Ba
- 11Camara
- 13Diarra
- 15Doukara
- 19Coulibaly
- 20Abderrahmane
- 24Yacoub
Gambia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Jobe
- 26Touray
- 12Gomez
- 5Colley
- 13Jagne
- 19Colley
- 6Marreh
- 28Adams
- 10Barrow
- 3Jallow
- 9Ceesay
Substitutes
- 4Ngum
- 7Jallow
- 8Darboe
- 15Sohna
- 16Jallow-Mbye
- 17Jobe
- 20Trawally
- 22Sibi
- 23Badamosi
- 24Darboe
- 25Sanneh
- 27Njie
- Referee:
- Mustapha Ghorbal
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Assan Ceesay (Gambia).
Booking
Pape Bâ (Mauritania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Pape Bâ (Mauritania).
Post update
James Gomez (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Mauritania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Dellahi.
Post update
Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Mauritania).
Post update
James Gomez (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Almike N'Diaye (Mauritania) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pape Bâ following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Mauritania. Conceded by Omar Colley.
Post update
Mohamed Dellahi (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Assan Ceesay (Gambia).
Post update
Almike N'Diaye (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sulayman Marreh (Gambia).
Post update
Corner, Mauritania. Conceded by Ibou Touray.
Post update
Souleymane Karamoko (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ebrima Adams (Gambia).
Post update
Attempt saved. Assan Ceesay (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Musa Barrow.
Goal!
Goal! Mauritania 0, Gambia 1. Ablie Jallow (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Musa Barrow.
Post update
Corner, Gambia. Conceded by El Hacen Houeibib.
Match report to follow.