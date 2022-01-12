Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
MauritaniaMauritania16:00GambiaGambia
Venue: Stade Municipal de Limbe, Cameroon

Afcon 2021: Mauritania v The Gambia

Line-ups

Mauritania

Formation 5-3-2

  • 22Diop
  • 14Dellahi
  • 12N'Diaye
  • 3Abeid
  • 21Houeibib
  • 2Karamoko
  • 8Fofana
  • 20Thiam
  • 17Mahmoud
  • 27Kamara
  • 25

Substitutes

  • 1N'Diaye
  • 4Abou Demba
  • 5
  • 7Thiam
  • 9Tanjy
  • 10Ba
  • 11Camara
  • 13Diarra
  • 15Abderrahmane
  • 18Yacoub
  • 19Doukara
  • 24Coulibaly

Gambia

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Jobe
  • 28Adams
  • 12Gomez
  • 5Colley
  • 13Jagne
  • 26Touray
  • 10Barrow
  • 6Marreh
  • 19Colley
  • 9Ceesay
  • 3Jallow

Substitutes

  • 4Ngum
  • 7Jallow
  • 8Darboe
  • 15Sohna
  • 16Jallow-Mbye
  • 17Jobe
  • 20Trawally
  • 22Sibi
  • 23Badamosi
  • 24Darboe
  • 25Sanneh
  • 27Njie
Referee:
Mustapha Ghorbal

Match report to follow.

Wednesday 12th January 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002113
2Cape Verde11001013
3Burkina Faso100112-10
4Ethiopia100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea11001013
2Senegal11001013
3Malawi100101-10
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gabon11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Comoros100101-10
4Ghana100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Sudan10100001
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria10100001
2Sierra Leone10100001
3Ivory Coast00000000
4Equatorial Guinea00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali11001013
2Gambia00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia100101-10
Top Stories