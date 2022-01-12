MauritaniaMauritania16:00GambiaGambia
Line-ups
Mauritania
Formation 5-3-2
- 22Diop
- 14Dellahi
- 12N'Diaye
- 3Abeid
- 21Houeibib
- 2Karamoko
- 8Fofana
- 20Thiam
- 17Mahmoud
- 27Kamara
- 25Bâ
Substitutes
- 1N'Diaye
- 4Abou Demba
- 5Bâ
- 7Thiam
- 9Tanjy
- 10Ba
- 11Camara
- 13Diarra
- 15Abderrahmane
- 18Yacoub
- 19Doukara
- 24Coulibaly
Gambia
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Jobe
- 28Adams
- 12Gomez
- 5Colley
- 13Jagne
- 26Touray
- 10Barrow
- 6Marreh
- 19Colley
- 9Ceesay
- 3Jallow
Substitutes
- 4Ngum
- 7Jallow
- 8Darboe
- 15Sohna
- 16Jallow-Mbye
- 17Jobe
- 20Trawally
- 22Sibi
- 23Badamosi
- 24Darboe
- 25Sanneh
- 27Njie
- Referee:
- Mustapha Ghorbal
Match report to follow.