Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
Equatorial GuineaEquatorial Guinea0Ivory CoastIvory Coast1

Afcon 2021: Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast

Equatorial Guinea

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Sapunga Mbara
  • 15Akapo Martínez
  • 21Orozco Fernández Obiang Obono
  • 16Coco-Bassey Oubiña
  • 11Owono Nchama
  • 6Salvador Edú
  • 22Ganet
  • 8Machín
  • 14Buyla Sam
  • 10Nsue
  • 18Hanza Meha

  • 5Anvene Ebang Elá
  • 9Siafá Etoha
  • 12Magno Mba Bicoro
  • 19Nlavo Asué
  • 23Meseguer
  • 24Balboa Bandeira
  • 26Akapo Martínez
  • 27Mbengono Asu
  • 28Nsue Ntugu Akele

Ivory Coast

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Sangaré
  • 12Maïga
  • 21Bailly
  • 14Deli
  • 3Konan
  • 18SangaréBooked at 31mins
  • 4Seri
  • 8Kessié
  • 15Gradel
  • 22Haller
  • 11Cornet

  • 1Tapé
  • 2Konaté
  • 6Boly
  • 7Kossounou
  • 9Zaha
  • 10Kouassi
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Dié
  • 24Kouamé
  • 25Traorè
  • 26Cissé
  • 28Boli
Rédouane Jiyed

Home TeamEquatorial GuineaAway TeamIvory Coast
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

  1. Post update

    Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Pablo Ganet.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire).

  6. Post update

    Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea).

  8. Post update

    Dangerous play by Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire).

  9. Post update

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ghislain Konan (Côte d'Ivoire) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ibrahim Sangaré.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Basilio Ndong.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Habib Maïga (Côte d'Ivoire).

  14. Post update

    Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dorian Hanza (Equatorial Guinea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emilio Nsue with a cross.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins Equatorial Guinea 0, Côte d'Ivoire 1.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Equatorial Guinea 0, Côte d'Ivoire 1.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Esteban Obiang.

  19. Post update

    Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

Match report to follow.

