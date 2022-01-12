Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Pablo Ganet.
Line-ups
Equatorial Guinea
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Sapunga Mbara
- 15Akapo Martínez
- 21Orozco Fernández Obiang Obono
- 16Coco-Bassey Oubiña
- 11Owono Nchama
- 6Salvador Edú
- 22Ganet
- 8Machín
- 14Buyla Sam
- 10Nsue
- 18Hanza Meha
Substitutes
- 5Anvene Ebang Elá
- 9Siafá Etoha
- 12Magno Mba Bicoro
- 19Nlavo Asué
- 23Meseguer
- 24Balboa Bandeira
- 26Akapo Martínez
- 27Mbengono Asu
- 28Nsue Ntugu Akele
Ivory Coast
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Sangaré
- 12Maïga
- 21Bailly
- 14Deli
- 3Konan
- 18SangaréBooked at 31mins
- 4Seri
- 8Kessié
- 15Gradel
- 22Haller
- 11Cornet
Substitutes
- 1Tapé
- 2Konaté
- 6Boly
- 7Kossounou
- 9Zaha
- 10Kouassi
- 19Pépé
- 20Dié
- 24Kouamé
- 25Traorè
- 26Cissé
- 28Boli
- Referee:
- Rédouane Jiyed
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).
Foul by Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire).
Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea).
Dangerous play by Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire).
Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ghislain Konan (Côte d'Ivoire) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ibrahim Sangaré.
Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Basilio Ndong.
Attempt missed. Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Habib Maïga (Côte d'Ivoire).
Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dorian Hanza (Equatorial Guinea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emilio Nsue with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Equatorial Guinea 0, Côte d'Ivoire 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Equatorial Guinea 0, Côte d'Ivoire 1.
Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Esteban Obiang.
Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).
