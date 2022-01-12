Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Equatorial Guinea
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Sapunga Mbara
- 15Akapo Martínez
- 21Orozco Fernández Obiang Obono
- 16Coco-Bassey Oubiña
- 11Owono Nchama
- 6Salvador Edú
- 22Ganet
- 8Machín
- 14Buyla Sam
- 10Nsue
- 18Hanza Meha
Substitutes
- 5Anvene Ebang Elá
- 9Siafá Etoha
- 12Magno Mba Bicoro
- 19Nlavo Asué
- 23Meseguer
- 24Balboa Bandeira
- 26Akapo Martínez
- 27Mbengono Asu
- 28Nsue Ntugu Akele
Ivory Coast
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Sangaré
- 12Maïga
- 21Bailly
- 14Deli
- 3Konan
- 18Sangaré
- 4Seri
- 8Kessié
- 15Gradel
- 22Haller
- 11Cornet
Substitutes
- 1Tapé
- 2Konaté
- 6Boly
- 7Kossounou
- 9Zaha
- 10Kouassi
- 19Pépé
- 20Dié
- 24Kouamé
- 25Traorè
- 26Cissé
- 28Boli
- Referee:
- Rédouane Jiyed
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).
Foul by Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire).
Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dorian Hanza.
Foul by Simon Deli (Côte d'Ivoire).
Post update
Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea).
Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by José Machín (Equatorial Guinea).
Goal!
Goal! Equatorial Guinea 0, Côte d'Ivoire 1. Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Offside, Equatorial Guinea. José Machín tries a through ball, but Emilio Nsue is caught offside.
Foul by Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire).
Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Habib Maïga (Côte d'Ivoire).
Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
