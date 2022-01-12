Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
Equatorial GuineaEquatorial Guinea0Ivory CoastIvory Coast1

Afcon 2021: Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast

Line-ups

Equatorial Guinea

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Sapunga Mbara
  • 15Akapo Martínez
  • 21Orozco Fernández Obiang Obono
  • 16Coco-Bassey Oubiña
  • 11Owono Nchama
  • 6Salvador Edú
  • 22Ganet
  • 8Machín
  • 14Buyla Sam
  • 10Nsue
  • 18Hanza Meha

Substitutes

  • 5Anvene Ebang Elá
  • 9Siafá Etoha
  • 12Magno Mba Bicoro
  • 19Nlavo Asué
  • 23Meseguer
  • 24Balboa Bandeira
  • 26Akapo Martínez
  • 27Mbengono Asu
  • 28Nsue Ntugu Akele

Ivory Coast

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Sangaré
  • 12Maïga
  • 21Bailly
  • 14Deli
  • 3Konan
  • 18Sangaré
  • 4Seri
  • 8Kessié
  • 15Gradel
  • 22Haller
  • 11Cornet

Substitutes

  • 1Tapé
  • 2Konaté
  • 6Boly
  • 7Kossounou
  • 9Zaha
  • 10Kouassi
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Dié
  • 24Kouamé
  • 25Traorè
  • 26Cissé
  • 28Boli
Referee:
Rédouane Jiyed

Match Stats

Home TeamEquatorial GuineaAway TeamIvory Coast
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire).

  4. Post update

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dorian Hanza.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Simon Deli (Côte d'Ivoire).

  7. Post update

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea).

  10. Post update

    Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by José Machín (Equatorial Guinea).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Equatorial Guinea 0, Côte d'Ivoire 1. Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Equatorial Guinea. José Machín tries a through ball, but Emilio Nsue is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire).

  15. Post update

    Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Habib Maïga (Côte d'Ivoire).

  17. Post update

    Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

