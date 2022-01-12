League One
CreweCrewe Alexandra2CharltonCharlton Athletic0

Crewe Alexandra v Charlton Athletic

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 31Richards
  • 12Mandron
  • 6Offord
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 28Williams
  • 23Johnson
  • 35Robertson
  • 14FinneyBooked at 58mins
  • 8Lowery
  • 9Porter
  • 7Long

Substitutes

  • 1Jääskeläinen
  • 11Ainley
  • 16Murphy
  • 18Griffiths
  • 30Lawton
  • 32Salisbury
  • 34Tabiner

Charlton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Henderson
  • 28Clare
  • 6Pearce
  • 5Famewo
  • 7JaiyesimiBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBlackett-Taylorat 58'minutes
  • 11GilbeyBooked at 66mins
  • 4Dobson
  • 3PurringtonSubstituted forBurstowat 58'minutes
  • 17Lee
  • 18Leko
  • 14WashingtonBooked at 43mins

Substitutes

  • 10Morgan
  • 16Matthews
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 24Inniss
  • 26Watson
  • 31Harness
  • 48Burstow
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Elliot Lee (Charlton Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Scott Robertson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Booking

    Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Scott Robertson (Crewe Alexandra).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Conor Washington.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Corey Blackett-Taylor replaces Diallang Jaiyesimi.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Mason Burstow replaces Ben Purrington.

  17. Booking

    Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra).

  20. Post update

    Foul by George Dobson (Charlton Athletic).

