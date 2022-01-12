Crewe Alexandra v Charlton Athletic

Hand ball by Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic).
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 5-3-2
- 31Richards
- 12Mandron
- 6Offord
- 22Sass-Davies
- 28Williams
- 23Johnson
- 35Robertson
- 14FinneyBooked at 58mins
- 8Lowery
- 9Porter
- 7Long
Substitutes
- 1Jääskeläinen
- 11Ainley
- 16Murphy
- 18Griffiths
- 30Lawton
- 32Salisbury
- 34Tabiner
Charlton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 30Henderson
- 28Clare
- 6Pearce
- 5Famewo
- 7JaiyesimiBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBlackett-Taylorat 58'minutes
- 11GilbeyBooked at 66mins
- 4Dobson
- 3PurringtonSubstituted forBurstowat 58'minutes
- 17Lee
- 18Leko
- 14WashingtonBooked at 43mins
Substitutes
- 10Morgan
- 16Matthews
- 23Blackett-Taylor
- 24Inniss
- 26Watson
- 31Harness
- 48Burstow
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Hand ball by Elliot Lee (Charlton Athletic).
Scott Robertson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic).
Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Crewe Alexandra).
Foul by Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic).
Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Conor Washington.
Foul by Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Corey Blackett-Taylor replaces Diallang Jaiyesimi.
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Mason Burstow replaces Ben Purrington.
Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra).
Foul by George Dobson (Charlton Athletic).
