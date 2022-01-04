Last updated on .From the section Irish

Crues beat Reds in Solitude snow

Cliftonville missed the opportunity to return to the top of the Premiership table as Crusaders ran out 2-0 winners in the north Belfast derby.

Paul Heatley and Ben Kennedy scored the goals that delivered three points for the Crues in snowy conditions at Solitude.

The lacklustre Reds rarely threatened in a match that was rearranged after being postponed on 27 December.

The win moves the fifth-placed Crues to within two points of Larne in fourth.

Cliftonville, who again started with Joe Gormley on the bench, remain second in the table, two points behind leaders Linfield and one ahead of third-placed Glentoran.

The original fixture was postponed because Crusaders had 17 Covid-19 positive cases in their camp.

With a lot of snow and ice lying on the Solitude pitch and a pink ball in use, a tight first half had very few goalmouth incidents before Heatley broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute.

Kennedy delivered an inviting cross from the left wing that Declan Caddell controlled and steered into the path of Heatley, with the experienced winger making no mistake as he lashed home from close range.

Stephen Baxter saw his side double their lead in the 63rd minute when Ross Clarke's cross was not collected by home goalkeeper Luke McNicholas and Kennedy was on hand to nod home at the near pitch.

Paddy McLaughlin lost Rory Hale to injury in the first half and, either side of him going off, Chris Curran fired wide and Kris Lowe forced a good save from Jonny Tuffey.

There was more intensity to the home side's attack in the second half, with Jonny Addis heading wide and later having an effort blocked before Ronan Doherty's shot was off target.

There was some crowd disturbance during the second half when it looked like an object was thrown onto the pitch towards Crusaders players, with stewards having to move into the crowd to address the situation.