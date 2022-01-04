Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Kieran Trippier has won 35 caps for England

Newcastle have agreed a £12m fee plus add-ons with Atletico Madrid for England full-back Kieran Trippier.

The 31-year-old is set to be Newcastle's first signing under their new Saudi owners - and first for new manager Eddie Howe since he took charge in November.

Trippier will be reunited with Howe, who signed the defender while he was at Burnley.

He joined La Liga side Atletico in 2019 from Tottenham for £20m.

Trippier has made 83 appearances for the Spanish club, who won La Liga last season.

The defender was part of the England side that reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer.