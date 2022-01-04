Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Abergavenny Women and Cardiff Bluebelles are two of the Adran South sides who are set to resume action

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced some lower-level leagues will resume on 8 January.

The women's second tier Adran North and South, the men's third tier Ardal League and Area Association competitions can restart.

In December the Cymru Premier and Wales' other football leagues were suspended until at least 9 January.

Discussions will continue over when the Cymru Premier, Cymru North and South and Adran Premier will resume.

"The Welsh government coronavirus regulations do not permit any spectators at professional or elite sporting events and the FAW National League Board acknowledges the significant loss of income that clubs in the Cymru Leagues will face with matches taking place behind closed doors," an FAW statement said.

"The Adran Premier clubs are also prevented from having spectators in their stadiums at this current time.

"The FAW will continue its consultation with those clubs this week before any further decisions are made."

The Welsh government announced that sport in Wales over the festive period would be limited to 50 spectators as part of its efforts to combat Covid-19.

Chief executive Noel Mooney said that although calling games off was disappointing, the FAW supported the Welsh government's fight against the Omicron variant.

"We'd actually built a 'firebreak' into the league, we're ahead of time in our schedules, we'd played plenty of midweek matches," Mooney told BBC Radio Wales last month.

"So we're pretty prepared for a Covid-related delay of some sort."

Those leagues which resume on 8 January will be subject to the FAW's return to play protocols.