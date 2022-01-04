Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Mansfield's only defeat since John-Joe O'Toole signed for the club came at Sutton United in November

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says talks over a new deal with soon-to-be out-of-contract midfielder John-Joe O'Toole are reaching a critical point.

The ex-Watford and Northampton veteran, 33, left Burton last summer and has scored twice in 10 games since signing a short-term Mansfield deal in October.

That deal expires this month and Clough confirmed O'Toole has other offers.

"Negotiations are ongoing but they have to come to a head sooner or later," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"He has got better offers from elsewhere and from a higher division, so we are battling against that at the moment."

O'Toole's arrival at the One Call Stadium has coincided with a remarkable upturn in form for the League Two side.

Having previously been on a 14-match winless run in all competitions, Mansfield have won nine of their 10 games since O'Toole's debut, climbing from relegation candidates to promotion hopefuls in ninth place.

"We are a bit unlucky that he's done so well because that has attracted other teams, the way he has played - but we are still hopeful we will manage to persuade him to stay," added Clough.