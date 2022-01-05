Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during Saturday's home defeat to Manchester City.

The incident happened in the 59th minute when Gunners defender Gabriel was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Brazilian Gabriel was booked twice inside two minutes, as City came from behind to win 2-1.

Arsenal have until 7 January to respond to the FA charge.

City were awarded a penalty, with referee Stuart Attwell overturning his initial decision after viewing the pitchside monitor.

And, just a minute after conceding from the penalty spot, Gabriel was dismissed. His first yellow card came for trying to scuff up the penalty spot, while his second caution was for a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Bukayo Saka had given Arsenal the lead, with Riyad Mahrez levelling from the spot and Rodri scoring in stoppage time to complete the comeback win.

After the game Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale called for more consistency in referees using the pitchside monitor.