Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Poland midfielder Kacper Kozlowski from Ekstraklasa side Pogon Szczecin on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The highly-rated 18-year-old has moved to the Amex for an undisclosed fee on a contract until June 2026.

He will go straight on loan to Belgian Pro League leaders Royale Union St-Gilloise to continue his development.

Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth believes Kozlowski is a "bright young talent".

"The initial plan for him in the short-term will be for him to spend the rest of the season out on loan with Union," Ashworth said.

"[Pathway Development Manager] David Weir and his team will monitor his progress there."

Kozlowski made his first-team debut for Pogon aged 15 in the 2018-19 season - and has since gone on to make 40 league appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

In June he became the youngest-ever player to represent their country at Euro 2020 when, at just 17, he came on as a substitute for Poland in their 1-1 draw with Spain.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: "His style of play suits us. During my time here we have done very well in recruiting players for the future. He is a similar signing.

"He will initially go out on loan as it is important for him to continue his development. He is keen to continue playing regularly.

"He is an exciting young talent and a player I am really looking forward to working with in the future."

The Seagulls are currently ninth in the Premier League and face Crystal Palace next in the league on 14 January.