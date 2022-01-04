Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Dion Charles apologised for the historic posts, which Bolton described as "deeply offensive"

Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles has apologised for historical social media posts containing "discriminatory and deeply offensive words".

Charles, 26, posted an apology on his Twitter account, while Wanderers also added a statement condemning the posts.

The club statement said it did not "condone any forms of discrimination," and called the content "unacceptable".

"I am pleased that Dion has taken full responsibility," chairwoman Sharon Brittan said. external-link

"I am aware that some tweets which Dion Charles posted several years ago contained discriminatory and deeply offensive words.

"Whilst not making any excuses for him, I have spoken with Dion and he has acknowledged that he has grown up considerably since he posted those comments and that he is not racist or homophobic.

"Through Bolton Wanderers in the Community, the club seeks to be at the forefront of making our game inclusive for everybody and Dion fully supports this."

The Football Association is looking into the posts.

Northern Ireland international Charles, who joined the club earlier this week from Accrington, also reiterated he was "not racist or homophobic" and that he intended to work with Bolton around inclusivity to "help make football a game for everyone".

"I was very disappointed to hear about the tweets that Dion posted several years ago and I am pleased that he offered an immediate apology for the offence caused," Wanderers boss Ian Evatt added.

"He fully understands the magnitude of his actions and will do everything he can to support the club in making football a game that welcomes everybody."