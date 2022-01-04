Last updated on .From the section Football

Christian Eriksen won the Serie A title with Inter Milan in 2020-21

A return to England for former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen "would absolutely feel like coming home", the player's agent has said.

Denmark international Eriksen was told he could not play in Italy this season as a result of the cardiac arrest he suffered in June at Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator fitted following his worrying health scare, but footballers are banned from having them in the Italian game.

Inter Milan and Eriksen subsequently agreed to cancel his contract in December.

He has since started training alone in Denmark as he continues his recovery.

"Playing in England again would absolutely feel like coming home for Chris and his family," Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots told the BBC.

"Christian has been treated exceptionally well by the British public, not only because of his top football skills, but also because of his human values, his modesty and altruism,."

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's match against Finland at Euro 2020.

He joined Inter in 2020 following seven years in the Premier League with Spurs and, since leaving the Serie A club, has been training at Odense Boldklub, the Danish club he represented as a teenager.

In his first social media since 8 June, Eriksen shared a video of an interview with Danish TV on his Twitter on Tuesday external-link .

"It was amazing that so many people felt a need to write or send flowers," said Eriksen. "It had an impact on so many people and they felt a need to let me and my family know. That made me happy.

He added: "It was weird because I didn't expect people to send flowers because I had died for five minutes. It was quite extraordinary, but it was very nice of everyone and it has been a big help to me to receive all those best wishes.

"I've thanked the doctors, my team-mates and their families in person. But all the fans who have sent thousands of letters and emails and flowers - or who have come up to me on the street in both Italy and Denmark - I thank them all for the support."