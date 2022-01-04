Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Morgan Boyes has been capped eight times by Wales Under-21s

Morgan Boyes has joined Livingston from Liverpool on an 18-month deal, with the option for a further year.

The 20-year-old defender made two domestic cup appearances for Liverpool and played four times on loan at Fleetwood Town last season.

Boyes, who has been capped by Wales Under-21s, is Livingston's first signing of the January transfer window.

"I believe we will be very good for one another," said manager David Martindale.

"He is a young player with a massive amount of development and potential still to come. Morgan is a left centre left-half with a very good left foot."

Livi's next scheduled match is against Scottish Premiership opponents Dundee on 18 January.

