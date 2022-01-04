Nathan Patterson: Everton complete signing of Scotland right-back from Rangers

Everton have completed the signing of Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

The 20-year-old moves to Goodison Park for an undisclosed fee.

Patterson is Everton's second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Ukraine left-back Vitalii Mykolenko.

"It was an easy choice to sign. This is a massive club with huge history and the fanbase is tremendous," he said.

Speaking to Everton TV, Patterson added: "Obviously we aren't in the place where we want to be right now but we can definitely get there with the talent in the changing room and staff here, and I have full belief we can do that."

Everton are 15th in the Premier League and eight points above the relegation places following a run of one win in their past 12 league games.

More to follow.

